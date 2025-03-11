Boxlight (BOXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter.

Boxlight Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

