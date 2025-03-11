Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

