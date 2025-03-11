Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.99.
