Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 82.47%.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

Ashoka India Equity Investment stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 249 ($3.21). 349,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,015. The stock has a market capitalization of £413.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.50. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 238 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($3.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 277.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.28.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

