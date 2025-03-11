WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WideOpenWest Stock Performance
Shares of WOW opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.47. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.
About WideOpenWest
