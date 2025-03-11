WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.47. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

About WideOpenWest

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.