Target Hospitality (TH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ TH opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $538.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TH. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target Hospitality from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

