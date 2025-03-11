Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.68. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

In other news, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $121,159.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,768.74. This trade represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $53,990.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,095.48. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,241 shares of company stock worth $191,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

