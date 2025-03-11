Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of FLR opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,647 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fluor by 10,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,610 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,289,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,285,000 after acquiring an additional 719,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,353,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

