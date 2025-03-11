SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

