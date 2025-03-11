StockNews.com Downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

View Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.