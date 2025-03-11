PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC has a twelve month low of $155.53 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,432,000 after buying an additional 1,773,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $146,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $128,852,000. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 83.7% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after purchasing an additional 650,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $84,549,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

