Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $29.18 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,241.39. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $41,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,442.76. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,346. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 318.1% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 221,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 168,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

