Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Duluth Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duluth by 106.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Duluth by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

