MBX Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:MBX)

MBX Biosciences’ (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 12th. MBX Biosciences had issued 10,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $163,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of MBX Biosciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of NYSE MBX opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65. MBX Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 47,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $468,844.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,205,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,642,529.10. This represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $534,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,081.13. This represents a 12.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 240,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,308 over the last three months.
About MBX Biosciences
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
