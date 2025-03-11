MBX Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:MBX)

MBX Biosciences’ (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 12th. MBX Biosciences had issued 10,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $163,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of MBX Biosciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBX opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65. MBX Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at MBX Biosciences

In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 47,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $468,844.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,205,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,642,529.10. This represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $534,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,081.13. This represents a 12.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 240,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,308 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

About MBX Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

