Amarin (AMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amarin Trading Down 12.2 %
NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Amarin has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.82.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
