Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Trading Down 17.1% – Time to Sell?

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

