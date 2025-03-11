TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

