Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 13.4% – Time to Sell?

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 7,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 13,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 13.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $50.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Burning Rock Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

