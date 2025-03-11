ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 119,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 107,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 89,023 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 114,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 52,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

