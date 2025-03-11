BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.