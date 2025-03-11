Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Shares Down 13.2% – What’s Next?

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 21,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 10,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

