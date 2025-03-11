iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.04 and last traded at $88.04. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

iA Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

