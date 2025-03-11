iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.04 and last traded at $88.04. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.
iA Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.