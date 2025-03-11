Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 4,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

