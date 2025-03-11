Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.50. 2,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
