Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.
Entain Company Profile
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
