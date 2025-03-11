Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Ferrexpo Trading Down 9.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
