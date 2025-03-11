Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Crown Capital Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in making strategic investments, provides investment management services and co-invests in certain of its managed funds. Its segments include specialty finance, Network services, Distributed power, Real estate, Distribution services, and Corporate and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.