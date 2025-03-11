BioRem (CVE:BRM) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.50. 53,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 50,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upgraded BioRem to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get BioRem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioRem

BioRem Trading Down 3.1 %

BioRem Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The firm has a market cap of C$40.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.73.

(Get Free Report)

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.