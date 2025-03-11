First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.53 and last traded at $73.18. Approximately 52,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 17,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $365.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
