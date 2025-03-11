First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.53 and last traded at $73.18. Approximately 52,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 17,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $365.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.