London Security (LON:LSC) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,420 ($44.03) and last traded at GBX 3,420 ($44.03). 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,600 ($46.35).

London Security Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £413.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,520.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,596.36.

About London Security

(Get Free Report)

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.