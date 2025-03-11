Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $102.42. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

