Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,925 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 162,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 142,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
