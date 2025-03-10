Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 199,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,925 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 162,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 142,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

