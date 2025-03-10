Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 2,563 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 2,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $20,837.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at $205,981.68. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29.

On Thursday, February 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 359 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $5,076.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 358 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $5,012.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $378,823.04.

Funko Stock Performance

Funko stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. 2,951,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 160.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Funko

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.