Ellen F. Siminoff Acquires 177,158 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Siminoff purchased 177,158 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. This trade represents a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 1,332,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,160. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $452.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 16.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

