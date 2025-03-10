Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Sells 31,148 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 31,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 935,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,631. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Dennis Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Kevin Dennis Green sold 60,656 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $95,836.48.

Cerus Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 1,812,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,882. The stock has a market cap of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

