KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $79,827.93 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,097.67. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $592.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.76. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.50.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KALV. Citizens Jmp raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 701,007 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after buying an additional 572,300 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,770,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 770,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

