Contrasting Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Alset shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.1% of Alset shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alset and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $13.19 million 0.66 -$58.95 million ($4.33) -0.19 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $239.20 million 88.07 $316.64 million $2.34 10.42

Profitability

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Alset. Alset is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Alset and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -299.22% -42.91% -38.02% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 88.52% 8.52% 5.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alset and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.32%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Alset.

Risk and Volatility

Alset has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Alset on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. Its Digital Transformation Technology segment provides support, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligent customer service application and metaverse services. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow through instant messaging systems, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, direct marketing platforms, e-real estate, brand protection, and counterfeit and fraud detection; and mobile application product development and other businesses, including information technology services to end-users, service providers, and other commercial users through multiple platforms. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. Its Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It operates cafes in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

