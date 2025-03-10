Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 504,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,046% from the average daily volume of 43,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stria Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

