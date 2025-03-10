Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 525,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 492,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.