IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 391,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 566% from the average session volume of 58,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

