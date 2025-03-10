Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 68,120,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 88,580,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £815,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

