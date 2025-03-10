Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.26 and last traded at $74.26, with a volume of 313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLDPF. William Blair raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.49 and a current ratio of 35.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.34.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.11 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 1,725.03%. Research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.