Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. 504,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,046% from the average session volume of 43,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Stria Lithium Stock Up 33.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
