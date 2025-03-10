L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 274993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

