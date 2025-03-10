Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5,800.00 and last traded at $5,700.00, with a volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,750.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,636.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,506.47. The company has a market cap of $695.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $32.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

