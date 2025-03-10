Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 3350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$28.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

