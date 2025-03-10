Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Up 73.3% – Should You Buy?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 73.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. 432,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,007% from the average session volume of 39,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40.
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
