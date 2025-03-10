Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 118279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 211,129 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth $5,543,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at $4,007,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 315.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 41,165 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.