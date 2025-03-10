Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 118279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29.
Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.
Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
