Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 132,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 139,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 10.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

