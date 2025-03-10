RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 133507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 10.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$11.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
