Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.05 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 1277184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 983,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,898,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.