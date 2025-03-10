Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.05 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 1277184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 983,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,898,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter.
About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
